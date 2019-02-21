Spann wins 100 backstroke at State

Rocky Mountain High School junior Richard Spann took home the gold in the 100-yard backstroke for the Powell Panther boys swimming team at the 3A State Swimming and Diving Meet Saturday in Gillette, placing first with a time of 54.23 seconds. The winning time earned him all-state honors for the third straight year.

Steve Johnston, Powell Tribune

Rocky junior Richard Spann swims the backstroke during the 200 individual medley at the Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Meet in Gillette.





Spann placed second in the 200-yard individual medley, swimming in at 2:06.58, earning all-state honors in the event.

Spann also competed on the 200 medley relay team that placed third with a time of 1:47.42 and on the 400 free relay team that placed sixth with a time of 3:41.18.

“We still have a year with him,” coach Stephanie Warren said. “One of his goals was to make the PHS Hall of Fame board, and he made that in two events. He made it into second place Hall of Fame in the 100 backstroke, and he made into fourth place for the 100 butterfly. One of his big goals for next year is to get to first place, which is held by Levi Asay. It’s a record set in the late 90s at roughly 53.16 seconds. That’s one of his goals for next.

“He had a really good season. He’s trying to get to zones for USA Swimming and he will be training in the off-season to get there. Overall, we’re looking forward to what he brings next year.”

Spann’s performances at State helped Powell place fourth with a team total of 137 points, 11 points ahead of Lyman with 126 and 11 points behind Sublette County with 148. Lander won the school’s 23rd straight state title with 286 points.

By Sam Smith