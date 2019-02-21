Timothy Padilla Sr.

June 21, 1966 – Feb. 1, 2019



Timothy “Egg” Padilla Sr. of Billings died Feb. 1, 2019, at the age of 52. Timothy was born in California on June 21,1966, to Gene and Barbara Padilla.

During his life Tim was a hard-working man focusing his work in the carpentry field. In his spare time Tim’s passion was scrapping iron, copper, brass and old batteries. His train of thought was “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.” He often said his junk was his gold and often promised he would make

a dollar on it, and he usually did.

Outside of Tim’s scrapping passions he enjoyed everything he did. He loved his two sons Timothy Jr. (Timo) and Michael (Mikey) as well as his

two granddaughters Marly and Tamia. Tim will always be remembered for helping so many people he

cared about.

His father Gene, son Mikey, sister Cecelia as well as his brothers Adam and Timmy preceded Tim in death. He is survived by his mother Barbara, sisters Jackie Ketcham, Shelly Allen and April Padilla, brother Mike Padilla, son Timothy and numerous nieces and nephews, all of Billings.

Tim left us all too soon. He is loved and will be dearly missed.

Cremation has taken place, and services will be at a later date in Lovell. Family and friends will be notified when the weather permits.