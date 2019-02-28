June 17, 1934 – Feb. 22, 2019

Tom Harry Wagner was born on June 17, 1934, at home in Lovell. He died Feb. 22, 2019, at New Horizons Care Center in Lovell at the age of 84. Tom’s parents were John A. Wagner and Elvina (Winterholler) Wagner.

Tom married Eva Sell in Meeteetse on Nov. 20, 1960. They were married 58 years. Tom attended Lovell schools and was in the U.S. Army with one of his years in Korea. Tom worked oil fields for many years, then went to work for Big Horn School District No. 2 for 19 years, retiring in 2004.

The highlight of his retirement was his trip to Alaska with his wife. They pulled their camper and were gone for six weeks. He was able to salmon fish for a week out in Adak at a lodge where his grandson Robbie was a guide. He also went halibut fishing. It really was a great trip.

He also liked to ice fish and stream and river fish, and he enjoyed camping. He raised a beautiful garden that produced a lot of good vegetables. He loved to go rock hunting and even tried rock tumbling.

Tom was preceded in death by his son Duane; parents John A. and Elvina; brothers Johnny, Albert, Harold and Harvey; sisters Ruby, Marie, Doris, Helen, and Betty; baby sister; and many other relatives.

Tom is survived by his wife, Eva; son Robert (Olivia); sister JoAnn (Francis) Moody; and five grandchildren, Robbie (Sarah), Heather (Mike), Courtney (Ryan), Tim (Meg) and Alexa. Tom had three adopted grandchildren, Lindsey, Brooke and Luke, and two adopted great-grandchildren, Jackson and Rylan. Also surviving are daughter-in-law Mariann Wagner Jackson, brother-in-law Eddie Fink, sister-in-law Eleanor Wagner and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lovell. Burial was in the Lovell Cemetery with military honors.