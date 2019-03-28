Bert Sullivan

Jan. 8, 1938 – March 20, 2019



Bert F. Sullivan died March 20, at North Big Horn Hospital at the age of 81.

Bert was born in Cody Jan. 8, 1938, to Bert A. Sullivan and Arola (Franklin) Sullivan. Bert attended grade school in Wapiti and high school in Powell. He married his wife of 62 years, Nora Mae VanDyke.

Bert worked construction, running heavy equipment for most of his life. Two years ago his health made him give it up. Bert enjoyed woodworking and running heavy equipment that he learned from his dad.

Bert loved to fish, hunt and camp in the mountains. He spent years enjoying this time with his family. His last hunting trip was last November, and he even talked about possibly one more hunting trip.

Bert had a long battle with cancer, and he put up a tough fight. Bert F. Sullivan passed away on March 20, at North Big Horn Hospital.

Bert was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Alberta Winters and Ione Roby.

Bert is survived by his wife, Nora; sons George (Patricia) Sullivan of Rock Springs, Charlie (Karen) Sullivan of Powell, Forrest (Cathy) Sullivan of Newcastle and Shawn (Lori) Sullivan of Gillette; daughter Christina (Jamie) Walker of Rock Springs; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services for friends and family will be held at the Byron Cemetery March 30 at 11 a.m.