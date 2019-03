Robert Max Bischoff

Robert Max Bischoff, 57, of Lovell, died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at North Big Horn Hospital.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Lovell Community Center. Haskell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

