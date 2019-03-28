Donna Lee Cook

May 7, 1928 – March 11, 2019



Donna Lee (Goodrich) Cook, 90, of Laramie died March 11 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne.

She was born on May 7, 1928, in Lovell. She graduated from Lovell High School in 1946 and married her high school sweetheart, Arnold C. Cook (Buck), on May 15, 1946.

Donna was athletic and enjoyed participating in sporting events. She encouraged her children to be active and spent many hours in the bleachers watching them. She especially loved music, playing the piano, singing and directing with her hand in the air until her last days.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She spent her life raising her six children and spent many hours helping raise several of her grandchildren. She was a giving woman and would do anything to help others in need. She was also a devoted member of the LDS Church and dedicated much time serving the church and her Heavenly Father.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold, her parents; Eldona T. Goodrich and Porter M. Goodrich; brothers Vernal and Grant; and her half sisters Doris, Leah, LaMar and Hazel. She is survived by her brothers Bruce and Gary and her sisters Joan and Gay; her six children, Arnold G. (Toddy Campbell), Edward G., Jack G. (Jacque), Janet L. (Phil) Buchholz, Shauna D. (Jeff) Davis and Kenneth G. (Stacey); 12 grandchildren, Randi Lyn, Ashley Jean, Rikki Lee, Lacey, Kayleigh, Thaxton, Rhett, Zach, Kaitlynn, Keegan, Donna and Sandy; and several great-grandchildren, Jason, Dylan, Raychel, Dameon, Landen, Sidney, Remington, Max, Isla, Michelle, Elizabeth, Hanna, Abigail, Joshua, Sarah, Naomi, Emileigh, Easton and Brock. She was loved by them all and will be truly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Parkinson’s research.