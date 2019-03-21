Esperanza Flores, 76, died March 13, 2019. Her wishes were to be in her home surrounded by her children and her loved ones. Her wishes were fulfilled.

Esperanza Flores

Esperanza came to the Powell area in 1950 with her parents Esteban and Camila Carrizales. Esperanza married Leo Flores in September of 1961.

She is survived by her husband, Leo Flores, and her children Dan (Elaine) Flores, John Flores, Mike Flores, Pati (Don) Blakesley and Stephanie (Bryon) Hackworth. Esperanza is also survived by her sister Eustolia DeLeon, brother-in-law Tavo Alaniz, sister Fran (Randy Burke) Trevino, brother Chon (Nancy) Carrizales and 37 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Esperanza was preceded in death by her son Rick Flores, her sister Irma Alaniz, brother-in-law Chano DeLeon, mother Camila Carrizales, brother Felix Carrizales, sister-in-law Grace Carrizales and her father Esteban Carrizales.

Esperanza was an intelligent and exceptional woman who touched many lives. She had a beautiful smile and a heart of gold. Esperanza loved helping people and encouraging them to be the best that they could be.

“We love you, Mom, always and forever, until we meet again,” her family said.

A Rosary was held March 18 at 6 p.m. at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church in Powell. Funeral Mass services were held on Tuesday, March 19, at

2 p.m. at St. Barbara’s.

The family has requested condolences to be sent to Thompson Funeral Home and may be sent to them at www.thompsonfuneral.net or P.O. Box 807, Powell, WY 82435.

