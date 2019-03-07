Dec. 20, 1929 – March 1, 2019



Gaye Alexander Marchant died peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019, in Lovell.

GAYE ALEXANDER MARCHANT

Gaye was born Dec. 20, 1929, to Jessie and Alvah Alexander. She was raised in Byron and graduated from Byron High School. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Marchant, Dec. 24, 1948. They were sealed for time and for all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple June 17, 1966.

She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. Her girls remember her best as a longtime primary teacher helping them achieve their primary awards.

She worked in the lunchroom for the Cowley schools and was a wonderful cook. Students, community members, her children and grandchildren remember enjoying her meals, which were always prepared with pride and love. That same effort and pride in all she did was reflected in her immaculate housekeeping and beautiful flower beds.

She enjoyed reading, family trips to Yellowstone and traveling to nearby states and beyond. After she retired, she loved traveling with her husband to Mexico and also visited her sister several times in Hawaii.

Gaye was a devoted wife to her beloved Kenneth, a dedicated mother to her five children and an attentive caregiver and friend to her many grandchildren.

Her family fondly recalls her playful sense of humor and how she took time with each child to make special memories, often creating fun and adventure in the ordinary.

Gaye is survived by her husband of 70 years, Kenneth Marchant; her sister, Cherie Krueger; children Cindy (Gary) Flom, Susan (Kurt) Wilkinson, Dennis Marchant, Robert (Lisa) Marchant and Lisa (Kim) Wilson; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Gaye was preceded in death by her children Kenneth Marchant Jr. and Jolene Marchant, parents Jessie and Alvah Alexander, brother Earl Alexander, sister Bonnie Barber and grandsons Stuart Wilson and Richard Walker Jr.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Cowley LDS Church. Interment was in the Cowley Cemetery. Haskell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101