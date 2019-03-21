Feb. 21, 1928 – March 14, 2019



Hannah Mayes, age 91, died peacefully at the New Horizons Care Center on Thursday, March 14, 2019, where she had been a long-term resident in the care of a loving and kind staff.

Hannah was born in Lovell on Feb. 21, 1928, to Hans and Nelly Haggen. She was the fourth of eight children.

HANNAH MAYES

She was a lifetime resident of Lovell and a graduate of Lovell High School. She was proud of the fact that her father was the janitor in the high school and that he would walk her home from school every day.

Hannah married Denver Ottis Mayes on May 24, 1950, in Severe County, Utah, in the Manti Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They had three children, Carrol Irene Mayes Allred, Neil Mayes and Mona Marie Mayes Wilkerson, eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Before her father died he asked Hannah if she would take care of her mother, which she readily agreed to do. Hannah’s mother lived with her family for more than 30 years, and they considered her a great blessing to their household. Hannah loved her family and was pleased that her father had trusted her with her mother’s care.

Hannah was industrious and held many diverse jobs in her lifetime. Her first and most favored job was as an operator for Mountain Bell Telephone. She spoke often of her time there. She worked for Cream of the Valley Dairy, where she was everyone’s favorite waitress because she made the best milk shakes as she didn’t skimp on the ice cream and filled them to the top. She also worked at Gambles Hardware Store for Merrill and Ruby Clague. There she developed a lifelong friendship with Ruby and helped to take care of her. However, she is best known as the face of D&D Automotive, a family owned and operated auto parts store, where she worked until 2001 with her sister Eleanor.

Hannah was a voracious reader, and you could always catch her reading a book in her down moments at home and work. She had a sweet tooth and was very talented in making cakes, cookies and candies.

Hannah was a child of the Depression, and as a result she hated oatmeal because it was all her family could afford at times, and they ate it often.

She talked about how the events of World War II affected the community. She was especially affected by the fact that most of the young men in high school were drafted into the armed forces.

Hannah’s life was full of music. Her father could play any instrument placed in his hands, and he played often for Buffalo Bill Cody at the Irma Hotel. She was especially proud of this fact.

As a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hannah was known for her devotion to her faith and willingness to serve where she was needed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Hans and Nelly Haggen; her sisters Nellie May Mayes and Eleanor Anderson; brothers Arthur, Grant and John (who died at birth); loving husband Denver Ottis Mayes; and cherished daughters Carrol Irene Mayes Allred and Mona Marie Mayes Wilkerson.

Hannah is survived by her brothers Edward and Gilbert Haggen, loving son Neil Mayes (Lesa Reynaud Mayes), sons-in-law Edward Allred and Dean Wilkerson, all eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was a gentle and happy person. During her later years in life she was plagued

with Alzheimer’s and heart issues, yet despite it all she was pleasant and kind and never complained. She was blessed with loving caregivers at the New Horizons Care

Center who were willing to do all they could to make her comfortable. The family is amazed and grateful for the amount of love, care and support given to Hannah by the staff at the care center.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Church of

Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lovell with

interment at the Lovell Cemetery.

