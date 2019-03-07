Jenkins returns to Northwest College Mar. 19

Mark Jenkins, critically acclaimed author and National Geographic field staff writer, returns to Powell Tuesday, March 19, to present “A Journey into the Ancient Namib Desert: Rock Paintings, a Vanished People and Water Scarcity.”

Courtesy photo

The 4,000-year-old rock paintings of the ancient Namib Desert will be the topic of a talk by Mark Jenkins on March 19 at Northwest College in Powell. The program will also be presented at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody on March 20.





The event gets underway at 7 p.m. in the Yellowstone Building Conference Center at Northwest College.

The event is free and open to the public.

Brandberg, Namibia’s highest mountain, conceals the greatest collection of rock paintings on earth. Hidden in the shade beneath granite boulders, where an extinct tribe once escaped the heat of the Namib Desert, 4,000-year-old paintings depict a lost world of giraffes and elephants, snakes and springbok, as well as bow hunters and community celebrations.

On assignment for National Geographic in 2015, Jenkins climbed Brandberg in 120-degree heat to explore this alfresco art museum and reflect on the challenge of water scarcity.

Jenkins covers geopolitics, the environment and adventure for National Geographic. His writing has won numerous awards including the Overseas Press Club Ross Award for “The Healing Fields” story about landmines in Cambodia and a National Magazine Award for photojournalism with colleague Brint Stirton for “Who Murdered The Mountain Gorillas.” Both topics were the focus of previous World to Wyoming tours around Wyoming.

Courtesy photo

National Geographic writer Mark Jenkins will discuss his adventures in Namibia and the ancient Namib Desert artwork during the March 19 program at the NWC Yellowstone Conference Center. The program begins at 7 p.m.





Jenkins is the author of four books, and his work has appeared in dozens of national and international magazines. He earned both his bachelor’s in philosophy and master’s in geography from the University of Wyoming.

The programs are sponsored by the UW Office of Engagement and Outreach, UW Office of Academic Affairs, Rocky Mountain Power Foundation and Northwest College.

For more information, contact Jean Garrison, director of the UW Center for Global Studies, at Garrison@uwyo.edu or 307-766-6119.

For Northwest College’s full calendar of events, visit http://nwc.edu/events.