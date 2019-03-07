March 23, 1951 – March 1, 2019



Jesse Joe Montanez died at the age of 67 on March 1, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings.

JESSE JOE MONTANEZ

Jesse was born March 23, 1951, in Lovell to Felipe and Josefa Montanez. He grew up and went to school in Lovell and lived most of his life in Lovell and Powell. Jesse was a hard-working man who spent his life laboring in the beet fields, the sugar factory and finally found his niche working for the railroad, where he stayed until he sustained a work-related injury and had to retire.

He loved to spend his time fishing, gardening and dancing to Mexican and country music, but, most of all, he enjoyed spending time visiting with friends and family.

Jesse was preceded in death by his wife, Olga Cabrera, parents Felipe and Josefa Montanez and brothers and sisters, Pedro Montanez, Nick Montanez, Barbara Montanez and Ramona Romero.

He is survived by his son Jesse Montanez Jr.; siblings Jauquina Nichols, Philip Montanez, Juanita Zertuche, Steven Montanez, Josie Whiting, Mary Antunez, Carol Romero, Martina Rivera and Joe Montanez; stepson Joe Alvarado; and grandkids Daniel, Ruben, Adam and Marcy. Jesse was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be March 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lovell.

