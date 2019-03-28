Western Sugar CEO to speak at chamber banquet Friday

Western Sugar Cooperative President and CEO Rodney Perry will be the keynote speaker at the annual Lovell Area Chamber of Commerce Spring Banquet, which will take place this Friday, March 29, at the Lovell Community Center.

Rodney Perry

According to office manager Amanda Bennion, the evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a pre-dinner social featuring a cash bar followed by dinner at 6:30 catered by the Brandin’ Iron Restaurant. Attendees can enjoy prime rib or garlic chicken.

The master of ceremonies for the evening will be chamber board member Bruce Morrison.

Following the presentation of scholarships, Perry will present his keynote address.

Various awards will be presented following Perry’s address: the chamber’s citizen of the year, farmer/rancher of the year and educators of the year from both school districts, and Lovell Inc.’s entrepreneur of the year and trailblazer awards.

Chamber President Lance Stebner will give a president’s address.

Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at the chamber’s downtown office and visitor center at 287 E. Main. Call 548-7552 for more information.

Perry has more then 29 years of food and agribusiness experience and has held the position of president and chief executive officer for Western Sugar since 2014.

Prior to this position, he was vice president of Food and Ingredients in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Bunge. He joined Bunge in 2000 as the sales and marketing manager of Bunge Milling and later served as vice president and general manager. In 2007 he took the position of vice president and general manager of Bunge Oils, then in 2010 held the general manager position for both Bunge Oils and Canadian Oilseed Processing.

Perry began his career in 1989 as a merchandiser with Archer Daniels Midland Co., where he was promoted to assistant general manager within ADM’s milling division. He joined ConAgra in 1993, holding various commercial management positions. He joined Bethel Grain Co. in 1999 as a partner and also served as director of commercial activities.

Perry earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Illinois State University in 1989 and an executive master’s degree in international business

from St. Louis University in 2007. He has been actively involved in several industry associations and boards.

By David Peck