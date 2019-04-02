Death Notice

Calvin Henry Sadler

Calvin Henry Sanders, 51, of Powell, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 after a 19-month fight against pancreatic cancer. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 3 at 2 p.m. in the Cabre Building, Northwest College, Powell, followed by interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. At approximately 4 p.m. there will be a celebration at Heart Mt. Hall, Park County Fairgrounds. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Calvin Sanders Memorial Fund, c/o Powell Little League, PO Box 1186, Powell, WY 82435.