E.O. Bischoff family Farmer/Rancher of the Year

A family with deep ties to North Big Horn County was honored as the Farmer/Rancher of the Year at the 2019 Lovell Area Chamber of Commerce Spring Awards and Scholarship Banquet Friday evening.

The E.O. Bischoff family received the award presented by nominator and chamber board member Jody Lynne Bassett at the Lovell Community Center. Dave Bischoff and Tyrell Bischoff accepted the award on behalf of the family.

Jody Lynne Bassett presents the Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award to Tyrell (center) and Dave Bischoff during Friday night’s chamber banquet.

“As a rancher and farmer, we understand the importance of a good neighbor, from fixing fences and borrowing a piece of equipment to helping with sorting and branding of the cattle,” Bassett said. “Working under E.O. Bischoff Ranch, Dave Bischoff, Tyrell Bischoff and the late Max Bischoff are good people that run cattle and work the land.

“Eugene Olsen Bischoff and Helen Tebbs married and formed the E.O. Bischoff Ranch. I could bet that they dreamt the business could only be so big and so many family members involved. All seven of their children grew up to be active stewards of the land and caregivers to cattle at one point or another: Doc Gene, Jim, Dave, Kay Hopkin, Mack, Dan and Judy Lewis.”

The E.O. Bischoff Ranch is currently under the direction of Pam Kysar, president, Dave Bischoff, vice president, and Cheryl Lewis, secretary/treasurer, Bassett said, with Dave Bischoff as the steward of the land and helping with the cattle and Tyrell Bischoff as the cattleman of the operation.

She said many other family members are important to the operation and “come home” to help when there’s work to be done, although they have other jobs.

“Branding is always a busy time with food, Keystone Light and more ‘branders’ than calves,” Bassett said. “When moving cattle to the mountain for summer pasture, usually there could be more riders than cows, not always when it comes to irrigating or fixing fence.”

A lot can be said about the Bischoff family, and here are a few highlights, Bassett said:

“It has been rumored that there is a ‘Hate being married to a Bischoff Club’ as you are always the last to leave any branding, trailing or family gathering.

“The Bischoff family has nicknames for everyone: MA, Dudley, Moose, Wad, Bambi, to name a few.

“Telephone, tell a friend and tell a Bischoff.

“They believe in working hard and having fun doing it. They love having all of the different generations together.

“The E.O. Bischoff family ranch has been a backbone of the Lovell community going back generations with new generations working on filling ‘grandpa’s boots.’ The E.O. Bischoff family has a rich history going back to the start of Lovell. They continue to work to improve the land, their cattle herd and to help out the community that has been so good to them.”

By David Peck