Gerald “Jerry” P. Zierolf, 54, passed away on April 2, 2019, in Casper, Wyo. He was born Dec. 15, 1964, in Sandusky, Ohio.

Gerald attended Greybull High School and by profession became an equipment operator and truck driver; he was a hard worker and skilled equipment operator.

He enjoyed racing, mechanics, carpentry and dancing.

Gerald is survived by his mother, Norma Zierolf of Powell, Wyo.; sons Payton Zierolf of Casper, Dillon and Jared Zierolf of Thornton, Colo.; daughter Karisa Zierolf of Otis, Colo. and life partner Mary Woods of Casper. He is also survived by two sisters, four brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Zierolf of Greybull, Wyo., and one brother, Joe Zierolf, of Louisiana.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Bustard’s Funeral Home Chapel in Casper.

Memorial donations may be made in Gerald’s name to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers or cards.

