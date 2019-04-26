March 2, 1931 – April 19, 2019



Glade Junior Williams, 88, died April 19 at New Horizons Care Center in Lovell. Glade was born March 2, 1931, in Keetley, Utah, to Claudius Spencer Williams and Laurena Melba Parkinson Williams. His father was a railroad man, and Glade grew up in towns along the Union Pacific Railroad. He spent most of his school years in Rawlins.

Glade loved airplanes, guns, hunting rocks, panning for gold and hiking in the mountains. He also loved camping with family.

He served in the Army for two years in Korea – one year in combat.

Glade retired from Pacific Power and Light in 1994 and was a volunteer fireman for 40 years, as well as serving on the District No. 1 Fire Board. He was instrumental in the construction of the Veterans Memorial Park.

Glade and Jane were snowbirds for four years. He attended gunsmithing school in Trinidad, Colo. Glade and Jane also went on a mission to Martin’s Cove, where Glade enjoyed running the backhoes and big tractors in construction of the mission site.

His health began to deteriorate, and he moved into the New Horizons Care Center, where he kept busy working on model airplanes and other projects. Glade’s Parkinson’s disease finally won the fight, and we lost this kind, generous and creative man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Chris and his brothers Blaine and LaVar.

Glade is survived by his wife, Jane, of Lovell, sons Jeffrey (Karol) and Todd (Linda), daughters Judy and Donna, nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, brother Dean Williams and sisters Arlene Fenton and Loraine Walton.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, April 24, at 10 a.m. at the Lovell LDS Stake Center. Interment was in the Lovell Cemetery.

