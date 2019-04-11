November 12, 1941 – April 2, 2018



Harold “Pinky” Dorn, 77, died April 2, 2019, at Weston County Manor in Newcastle. Pinky was born on Nov. 12, 1941, to Vern Dorn and Nita (Merchant) Dorn in Lovell. His wishes were to be cremated and have no service.

Pinky grew up in Lovell, later moving to Gillette, Casper and then back to Lovell, where he worked construction. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and collecting arrowheads.

Later in life, he was walking to the store to get a Pepsi when Paul Clark thought he was the new guy starting a construction job and told Pinky to grab a shovel and start working. It was discovered that Pinky was not the guy Paul’s company had hired when, after working for a couple of weeks, Pinky asked Paul about employment paperwork and a paycheck.

This turned into a job where he would travel all over the state and later live with Paul and his family in Elk Mountain until December of 2017, when he was diagnosed with colon cancer. In February of 2018 his daughter moved him to Weston County Manor, where he lived until his death.

Pinky’s family would like to thank Paul Clark and his family for being his adopted family, and the Weston County Manor for such great care they gave him.

Pinky is survived by his five children, Don Dorn, Gayle Cooper, Trena Sisson, Sandy Bott, and Stan Dorn; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Andy Dorn and grandson Clayton Cooper.

Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Meridian Mortuary, 111 South Railroad Ave., Newcastle, WY 82701. Condolences may also be expressed at www.meridianmortuary.com.