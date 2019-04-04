Jamesons receive Lovell Inc. Trailblazer Award

A five-generation business was honored with the 2019 Lovell Inc. Economic Development Trailblazer Award Friday night at the annual Lovell Area Chamber of Commerce spring banquet.

Mike and Cristy Jameson, owners and operators of Haskell Funeral Home, accepted the award from Lovell Inc. Director Elaine Harvey.

In presenting the award, Harvey spoke of the proud lineage of the Haskell/Jameson family.

Cristy and Mike Jameson accept the Lovell Inc. Trailblazer Award during Friday night’s chamber banquet.

“Albert Olson and wife Serena Christena opened Lovell’s first lumber and hardware Stores,” Harvey said. “The town fathers asked him if he would consider building caskets as the service was sorely needed in town. He agreed and branched out into that last piece of furniture a body needed. Soon after, he attended morticians’ school, rounding out the business of selling caskets.”

Albert and Serena’s daughter Edith attended BYU in Utah and there met a farm boy from Manasseh, Colo., Thales Haskell, Harvey said. They married and lived in Utah for a few years. Thales farmed and eventually took a job as a funeral director. That job led him to mortician school and earning his Utah license. Eventually they moved to Lovell and partnered with Edith’s parents in the furniture and funeral home business.

“Thales the younger followed his parents’ tradition and went to BYU,” Harvey said. “There, he met and married a pretty Canadian lass, Marilyn Norton. Soon after, they moved to Lovell and joined the family business. Thales went to California for nine months to earn his mortician license. In 1956 Thales and Marilyn bought both businesses from his parents.

“Thales’ sister Evelyn married a Cowley boy (because Cowley boys were known as handsome, musical and good dancers), Kirk Jameson. Kirk was a very popular high school English teacher in Lovell. He helped Thales during busy times at both businesses. In the mid-1960s Kirk left the classroom and got his mortician license. He and Evelyn bought out Haskell Funeral Home.”

Mike Jameson, Kirk and Evelyn’s son, joined Kirk in the funeral home in 1984. He had attended a year of college majoring in business, but his heart was home in Lovell, Harvey said. He married Cristy Crosby and worked with his father until Kirk’s health required him to retire. They moved the business from next door to Haskell Furniture to the west end of Lovell.

Mike and Cristy’s son, Michael, started to work in the business in 2012 with his wife, Stormy. He

graduated from Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science in 2014.

“Haskell Funeral Home has earned the reputation of being the best in the region,” Harvey said. “Families are touched by the caring kindness of the five generations who have served the needs of Lovell with respect and personal empathy.

“The Jamesons, Haskells and Olsens have served Lovell in many ways. Thales, Mike and Michael have all served as volunteer firemen. Thales Albert Haskell has served in town government as town councilmen. Kirk Jameson served on the school board for 22 years.

“From cribs to caskets, people know that this outstanding family cares about Lovell and cares for its citizens.”

Mike Jameson thanked Harvey for the honor and said his family is “grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of this area,” adding in reference to his forebears, “We’re glad to carry on the traditions they set.”

By David Peck