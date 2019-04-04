Feb. 10, 1975 – March 25, 2019



Jason Lee Dufloth was born Feb. 10, 1975, in Hoven, S.D. The family lived in Bowdle, S.D., until 1980, when they moved to Lovell when his mother took on a teaching position.

JASON LEE DUFLOTHF

As a child, Jason was happy-go-lucky but often suffered accidents and trips to the emergency room. His mother said if she could count them, Jason probably made an emergency room visit for every year of his life.

Jason did well in school and didn’t have to work hard at it. He had a lot of friends as a child and would tease his older sister and her friends at play. He liked sports and band, but what he really loved was the guitar and singing. The music was important, and many people said he had great talent.

After graduating from high school in 1993, Jason attended Northwest College and worked various jobs. In 2015, Jason met the love of his life, Jessie Terry, and they celebrated three years of marriage before his death. During this time he experienced more happiness then ever in his adult life as they raised stepson Aiden and new baby Marlee.

He died March 25, 2019, in Lovell.

Jason is survived by his wife, Jessie, son Aiden, daughter Marlee and parents Jerae and Marlene, all of Lovell; his sister Jill Dufloth, brother-in-law Matthew Widaman, niece Jolie and nephews Dax and Boone, all of Soldotna, Alaska; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jason will be remembered by his family as a soft-hearted man with struggles who loved animals, music and sang like an angel.

Memorial services were held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101