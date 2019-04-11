Nov. 10, 1949 – April 7, 2019



Judy Ann Sprouse Tippetts was born in Callaway, Neb., on Nov. 10, 1949, to her parents Marjorie and Rex Sprouse. She was the oldest of three sisters with Becky and Connie following. She grew up in Callaway until the family moved to Lovell in 1955.

JUDY TIPPETTS

Judy attended Lovell High School and graduated in 1968. She was an avid reader and loved to collect novels. She was also very active in culinary and enjoyed cooking new dishes and making sure the Christmas table was full of amazing appetizers. Judy helped with a lot of historical documentation, including family history and Lovell area history along with Francis Burrell, a Lovell historian. She attended Northwest Community College and the University of Wyoming while pursuing a degree in business and accounting. Soon after, at the age of 20, she married Tim Tippetts and to this union was born a son, Brook.

Throughout her life Judy worked at multiple companies as a bookkeeper including Lovell Clay, Bonded Credit, PSI, Hall Trucking and Western Sugar. For the last 28 years she worked at Minchow’s Sinclair for Ray and Jim Minchow. During that time she made many friends with both coworkers and customers and considered them her second family.

She adored her nieces and nephews and enjoyed keeping up with their activities and accomplishments. Her favorite activities were anything to do with her granddaughters Masey and Larissa. She spent countless hours following their various activities. Barrel races and stock shows aren’t exactly exciting, but Judy was there for all of them, rain or shine.

She was preceded in death by her parents Rex and Marge Sprouse.

She is survived by her sisters, Becky (Ron) Korell of Lovell and Connie (Peter) Salm of West Valley, Utah; son and daughter-in-law Brook and Brandy Tippetts; her granddaughters Masey and Larissa Tippetts; and great-granddogs Tug and Skeeter of Lovell.

Judy died in the early morning of Sunday, April 7, at the Billings Clinic due to heart complications.

A viewing will be held at Haskell Funeral Home on Thursday, April 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held at Haskell Funeral Home on Friday, April 12, at 2 p.m. Interment will be at the Lovell Cemetery following the services.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101