An evening for recognitions at FFA Awards night in Lovell

Awards, honors and tearful goodbyes to both graduating seniors and their highly regarded advisor, Jared Boardman, highlighted the Lovell High School FFA chapter annual awards banquet last Friday night.

The honors began with parents Pat and JLee Steed, Cara Thompson, Jonathan Zeller, Jackie and Paul Townsley and Les and Connie Tippetts bestowed honorary membership in the organization. Typically, honorary membership is extended to parents, local farmers, school officials, teachers and other staff members, local business people and others who support the local FFA chapter and ag education in general. Boardman said graduating officers wanted to honor their parents this time around.

FFA advisor Jared Boardman presents outgoing FFA student president Jack Steed with a plaque commemorating his service at a special awards banquet last Friday.

Patti Carpenter photo





Chasnee Zeller and Katrina Twitchell were recognized for proficiencies in their work-related projects. Boardman recognized several teams for their hard work throughout the year including the Livestock Evaluation team (KayCee Twitchell (high placer), Chelsi Green, Megan Weinand and James Durfee; the Environmental and Natural Resources team — Rebekah Price (high placer), Maddisun Steed, Landon Marchant, and Trista Hernandez; the Veterinary Science team — Twitchell (high placer), Tylee Bassett, Zachary Abraham and Hernandez; the Poultry Evaluation team — Shaylee Bowers (high placer), Hailey and Alyssa Rael and Price and the Sales Team — Cambree Miller (high placer), Jack Steed, Zeller and Stormi Love).

The FFA Greenhand degree was awarded to Green, Bowers, Alyssa and Hailey Rael, Ashlynn Fink and Price. To receive the Greenhand Award, students must meet certain requirements. They receive a distinctive bronze pin for their efforts. Green received the Star Greenhand Award, as well, a distinctive honor for FFA students.

Jerilyn Love congratulates Katrina Twitchell for winning the Dennis R. Love Memorial Star Chapter Member Award on Friday, May 3, at the Lovell High School FFA banquet in Lovell.

Patti Carpenter photo





Hernandez and Terk Tryon received chapter degrees and silver pins to acknowledge the accomplishment. Students earn their chapter degrees by completing at least 80 hours of school instruction in ag education, participating in a supervised agricultural experience program, attending functions, working at least 45 hours outside of the classroom, maintaining good grades and by meeting other requirements.

Steed, Bassett, Zeller and Twitchell earned their FFA state degrees and were honored at a previously held ceremony. The state degree also has a relatively long list of requirements.

Other high honors went to Hernandez (Star Chapter Farmer award) and Twitchell (Dennis R. Love Memorial Star Chapter member award). The Love award is named after one of the school’s past advisors who had passed away. It was presented to Twitchell by Love’s wife Jerilyn and his daughter Stormi.

New officers were installed with Miller taking over the chapter’s presidency from outgoing president Jack Steed. Love was named the chapter’s new vice president, Hernandez secretary, KayCee Twitchell treasurer, Green reporter and Maddisun Steed sentinel.

The students also bid a tearful farewell to Boardman, who will be leaving his post as FFA advisor at the end of the school year after serving two years at Lovell High School. He plans to work on the family farm. Boardman came to Lovell after acting as FFA advisor to students in Basin for six years. He said it was an “honor” to serve the students in Lovell and wished them well.

By Patti Carpenter