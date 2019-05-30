May 20, 2019 – May 22, 2019

Just 38 hours after coming into this world, Dylan Cole Wardell went to his heavenly home. Born 11 weeks early and weighing only 3 pounds, 1 ounce, Dylan was able to strongly grip his loving parents’ fingers. Dylan held strong allowing his most immediate family to also feel his incredible grip.

Dylan had a full head of beautiful dark hair and the cutest button nose. He loved to wiggle his hands and feet at everyone, something his mother can attest to. Dylan loved his dad’s deep soothing voice and his mother’s soft touch. Both of his parents got to spend time holding and cuddling him. Dylan only really cried when the doctors needed to take him back.

In his two short days here on earth he touched so many lives and was deeply loved by family and friends. His life was a brief gift to us that will never be forgotten.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved parents, Mack Curtis and Jessica Wardell; paternal grandparents Mack and Bonnie Wardell; maternal grandparents, Francis and Tina Kelly. Dylan also leaves behind 16 aunts and uncles; 22 cousins and 10 second cousins.

Dylan had a private funeral with his immediate family on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was laid to rest Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Mount View Cemetery.

On June 1, between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Jessica and Curtis invite the public to a Celebration of Life at Faith Chapel in Billings, Mont., located at 517 Shiloh Rd. Billings MT 59106.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101