March 8, 1939 – May 7, 2019

FRANCES MARION THEODORSON

Frances Marion (Holden) Theodorson, 81, was born on March 8, 1938, at the Francis E. Warren Army Post in Cheyenne. She died May 7, 2019, at the New Horizons Care Center.

Frances’ parents, Arvid Moats and Violet (Angst) Moats, preceded her in death. She was married twice, first to her husband Robert Buchholtz, who died in 2006, and Lonny Theodorson, who passed in 1979.

Frances graduated in 1957 from Albin High School. She worked mostly at raising the multitude of children who passed through her home. Frances was one to never turn away a child in need, most of them calling her mom and then grandma as the older ones grew up to have children of their own.

Frances had four children, Debra (Buchholtz) Harmer of Lovell, David (Nancy) Buchholtz of Chewalah, Wash., Terri (Buchholtz) Pryor of Richmond, Texas, and Donna (Buchholtz) (Patrick) McKenzie of Richmond, and two foster daughters, Brenda (Les) Erickson of Brandon, S.D., and Judy Smith of Spokane, Wash. She had 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Frances moved back to Wyoming in 2013 after living in Willcox, Ariz., for 20 years and moved to the Lovell area four years ago from Cody. Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned at her request.

