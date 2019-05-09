June 6, 1933 – May 5, 2019



Jo Alston was born in Denver, Colo., and was the daughter of Leroy and Eula Rosvall. She died peacefully on May 5, 2019, at the New Horizons Care Center. She was 85 years old.

She grew up in Englewood, Colo., and graduated from Cottey College in Nevada, Mo. After college she married George K. Alston in 1953. They moved to Frannie in 1976 with their children Ky, Kendy and Kymbre. Jo worked at McGlathery’s in Powell for many years.

She was a devoted wife and mother and loved spending time with her family and children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Eula, her husband, George, and her son Ky. She is survived by her daughters Kendy (John) Richards and Kymbre Moorehead. Her surviving grandchildren are Kabre Richards, Jaimie (Garett) Dalmann, Jacob (April) Crites, Lacey Alston, Judah Alston, Race Moorehead and Riley Moorehead. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place, and a private family celebration of her life will be held later this summer.