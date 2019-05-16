LHS Class of 2019 is school’s 100th

When members of the Lovell High School Class of 2019 celebrate commencement on Monday night, they will do so as the 100th class at LHS.

In order to honor that special event, LHS multi-media teacher Cindy Asay has been researching the history of Lovell High, including the first graduating class in 1920, which consisted of all girls.

Members of the first graduating class at Lovell High School in 1920 were (l-r) Elma Johnson McArthur, Louie Robertson Jolley, Virga Porter Bischoff, Amy Porter Willis, Lucy Houston Adams, Eva Hunt, Lucilla May, Anna Shumway, Lydia Farnes Potter and Minnette McArthur Earl. Not pictured is Hope Ketchum.

Courtesy photo

Donning their cap and gowns on that occasion were Eva Hunt, class president, Elma Johnson, valedictorian, Lucilla May, Louie Robertson, Amy Porter, Virga Porter, Anna Shumway, Lydia Farnes, Lucy Houston, Minnette McArthur and Hope Ketchum – a graduating class of 11.

That first class was followed by a graduating class of eight in 1921 and just five in 1922, Asay said, and classes began to grow after that.

After finding records of all of the graduating classes, Asay decided to type all of the names onto a word processing file in order to record and count all of the names. She said including this year’s class of 49 there have been approximately 4,865 students to graduate from LHS during the school’s 100 years.

Asay was also able to find records on all of the valedictorians and salutatorians and has been combing through yearbooks to find school board members and school staff members.

“Most of the history is from yearbooks, but I’ve been going online to find historical photos, as well,” she said, noting that she has scanned yearbook front covers and has found and downloaded photos of school buildings, neighborhood streets, school buses, events, yearbook ads, clubs, graduating classes in a group and students in “interesting” activities such as a trampoline club.

In order to show off the school history to the public, LHS will host an open house at the LHS gym lobby before commencement. The doors will close at 6 and re-open at 6:30 for commencement, which begins at 7 p.m.

By David Peck