June 13, 1916 – May 25, 2019

Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Mildred Stahle Asay died peacefully on May 25, 2019, in Provo, Utah, at the age of 102.

MILDRED STAHLE ASAY

Mildred was born in Parley’s Park, Utah, on June 13, 1916, to George J. Stahle and Bertha Hollenweger Stahle.The fourth of seven children, she was raised on a dairy farm and went to school in a two-room schoolhouse. Mildred’s best childhood memories were of gathering around the piano with her family and listening to her mother sing and yodel.

Mildred graduated from Utah State University in 1939. She taught home economics and other subjects in Nevada and Utah. Her training in home economics started a lifelong interest and study of health and nutrition.

She met O. Harris Asay while visiting her sister Carmen McArthur in Lovell. After writing letters for months, they married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 3, 1942.

Mildred and Harris worked hard, built a successful farm and raised nine children in Lovell. Mildred was known as a wonderful cook. She had a lot of practice, cooking over the years for her children, hired farm workers and many visitors. Everyone loved to sit at her table and eat her pies, fresh-from-her-garden dishes and her famous caramels.

Mildred served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of her life, holding many callings and influencing others with the strength of her testimony. She and Harris served a full-time mission in Puerto Rico.

Mildred was active in community service, including volunteering for 4-H and at election polling places. She was involved with the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and championed efforts at her independent living residence to provide blankets to the needy.

She had many talents. Mildred was well-known for her beautiful penmanship and was asked to inscribe certificates for many organizations. She enjoyed painting, gardening, sewing, reading scriptures, holding babies and eating ice cream.

Mildred was hard working, faithful and selfless. She possessed physical strength, but her strength of character was unmatched.

Mildred is survived by her children Clark (Christy) Asay, Cheryl (Max) Esplin, Karin (Fen) Simmons, Bruce (Diane) Asay, Stanley (Jan) Asay, Layne (Shelley) Asay, Gaylen Asay, Sylvia (Randall) Barney and Eric (Vicki) Asay. She has been a great example to 37 grandchildren and 92 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband O. Harris Asay.

A service will take place June 1 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lovell.

