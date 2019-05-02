August 3, 1937 – April 24, 2019

Noreda Rae “Dede” Harris was born Aug. 3, 1937, to Jonas and Grace Mauland in Big Timber, Mont.

She was raised on a beautiful ranch outside of town. A creek ran between the house and barn where she swam as a kid. She was educated in Big Timber through high school, then went to Montana State University Billings and on to MSU in Missoula.

She married DeWitt Ponder in 1960. He passed in 1991. She remarried Gary “Red” Harris in 1993. He passed in 2014.

Dede worked in banking and medical billing. She also worked side by side with her husbands in gardening, canning and cooking. She took care of each through their illnesses.

Dede was raised Lutheran and was a believer her entire life.

She died April 24, 2019, and is survived by her siblings, Swen, Wanda and Jadie.

Red’s daughter Linda took care of her needs in Lovell, including meals, transportation and yardwork.

Services are to be held at the Lutheran Church in Lovell at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 3. Haskell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

