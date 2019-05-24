Jan. 5, 1989 – May 12, 2019

Steven Shane Corr Jr., son of Shane Corr and Dusty Whitehouse and grandson of Pat and Collin Stevens, was born Jan. 5, 1989, in Billings. He died May 12, 2019, at age 30, in Las Vegas, Nev., from an accidental fall on stairs in his home.

Cowley became his home and a home away from home for his many friends throughout his life. In his short 30 years, he crammed in at least 60 years of adventure. Though Steven always remained close to his father, Shane, his grandparents, Pat and Collin Stevens, were awarded custody of him at age 4.

STEVEN SHANE CORR

Except for several years in high school when Steven lived with his father, he attended Rocky Mountain elementary, middle school and high school in Cowley, graduating from RMHS in 2007. Though not always a dedicated student, school was easy. He enjoyed football, basketball and especially all things outdoors, including skateboarding, snowboarding and even fishing if it got him outdoors. While never admitting to skipping, on occasion he “came home from school” with a nice catch of fish, arousing considerable suspicion in his grandma Pat since fishing wasn’t offered in the curriculum. One memorable fishing day, using sunscreen, they came home with large smiley faces, eliciting much laughter.

Having attended church with his grandparents, he was baptized, becoming a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through which he also enjoyed the scouting program. Though his lifestyle often wasn’t in line with what he had been taught in church, he had a firm testimony of his LDS faith, which he shared with his friends, several joining the LDS Church as he shared his beliefs.

Northwest College in Powell is where he was blessed to meet three of his best friends for life: Zac Daughtery, Layla Bradley and James Hamilton. With these three friends and majoring in outdoor recreation, he found his passion in life: climbing and rope work. As a child, his grandma Pat knew that she only had to look in the highest tree or on the roof if she couldn’t see him; there he would be. Some of his favorite local places were above Cody, in the Tetons, the South Fork for ice climbing, with Ten Sleep always his favorite. He also loved caving, exploring many in the area.

Having graduated from Northwest, he followed his NWC friends to Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo., where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in geology. Growing up, his next door neighbors and frequent babysitters, Tookie and Sheila Shidler, became family to him. Tookie spent hours on the Big Horns with him teaching him endlessly about rocks and rock formations. Loving geology from Tookie’s influence, he had planned to teach geology when he was too old to do what he did after college graduation until his death: work as a high tower technician.

Upon graduation Steve went to Texas and learned to climb towers, doing rope and tower work until he became a high tower technician for Broken Arrow Communication out of Albuquerque, N.M. After working several places his company sent him to Las Vegas. He became one of the few who trained others, who then went on to have their own crews. It was the perfect job. He garnered friends from everywhere.

Because of the nature of the work, he had time off for his passion of mountain climbing. Starting in 2010, he rock climbed in almost every western state. Just some of the more recent mountains he climbed were the following: a four-month tour of mountains in Mexico, Peru, Chile and Argentina; a few no name peaks above 17,000 ft. in the Andes near Mendoza, Argentina; Pico de Orizaba; Mt. Rainier; multiple high mountains in the Bolivian Andes; and ice climbing in Wyoming, Colorado and Montana. Steven was planning a trip to Kilimanjaro this coming October, ascents in the Cordillera Blanca of Peru this coming winter and an ascent of Denali in the next year. He was a serious climber, loving the challenge, the friendships it brought and the outdoors.

Steven is survived by his fiancée, Diana Melina Quintannilla Prieto, of Lima, Peru, a second year law school student whom he met while climbing and excitedly proclaimed to his grandma Pat that she was “the one”; his father, Shane; his grandparents, Pat and Collin Stevens; half-brothers Dustin and Chase, half-sisters Beth and Charity; paternal grandfather Bob Sekora; his faithful and large cat, Hashish; and too many close friends to list, but they know who they are and how much they were loved.

Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cowley on Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m. The cremains will be interred in the Cowley Cemetery.