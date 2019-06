Ruth Sutton

Ruth (Webb) Sutton died peacefully in

Casper on April 11, 2019, at Meadow Winds

Assisted Living at the age of 87.

A graveside service is scheduled for June 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Lovell Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ruth’s life.

