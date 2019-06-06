Death Notice | Meghan Rael Mangus

Meghan Rael Mangus, 19, of Lovell/Cowley, died on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at North Big Horn Hospital in Lovell.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at the Lovell High School gymnasium. A Rosary/viewing was held on Wednesday, June 5, at 6 p.m. at Haskell Funeral Home. There will also be a viewing one hour prior to the service at the gym.

Burial will take place in the Lovell Cemetery. Haskell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

