From our files | Local POWs seek instruments in 1944

100 Years Ago,

June 27, 1919

The Cowley Progress

Now then, get on your best togs and go to the depot tomorrow to welcome home the Cowley boys of the 148th, who are being mustered out today. They should arrive here sometime tomorrow evening.

75 Years Ago,

June 29, 1944

The Lovell Chronicle

Lt. Edwards of the Deaver prisoner of war camp has asked us to inform the public that his prisoners have considerable musical talent in their group and would appreciate a piano, violin and an accordian. The lieutenant states that anyone having a piano they would loan the camp would be assured it would have excellent care, as would other instruments.

50 Years Ago,

June 26, 1969

The 1969 Lovell Days queen Carol Winterholler and her attendants Janice Cook, Dana Taggart and Dale Harvey present Mrs. Lynde with a bouquet of roses and Mr. Lynde a new pair of cowboy boots. See more in excerpt from 50 years ago.

file photo





The Lovell Chronicle

Pic: Mr. and Mrs. Stan Lynde, the creator of the “Rick O’Shay” comic strip, were guests in Lovell Saturday of the Lovell Days committee. Here, the Lovell Days queen Carol Winterholler and her attendants Janice Cook, Dana Taggart and Dale Harvey presented Mrs. Lynde with a bouquet of roses and Mr. Lynde a new pair of cowboy boots. The Lyndes also rode on a parade float.

Pictured here in 1994 riding on the “Ragtime Banking” float are little Raggedy Ann and Andy, Karlie Hammond and Brittany Steward, and bigger Raggedy Ann and Andy, Kelly Hammond and Carol Brimhall. See more in excerpt from 25 years ago.

file photo





25 Years Ago,

June 30, 1994

The Lovell Chronicle

Pic: The Big Horn Federal float took the grand prize Best in Parade award home from Saturday’s Rose Parade. Here in the “Ragtime Banking” setting are the little Raggedy Ann and Andy, Karlie Hammond and Brittany Steward. The bigger Raggedy Ann and Andy are Kelly Hammond and Carol Brimhall.

10 Years Ago,

June 25, 2009

The Lovell Chronicle

Big Horn Basin Counseling Services will reach a milestone in August when it reaches the 30-year mark, but staff members are finding it difficult to celebrate because of more stringent Department of Health regulations and impending state budget cuts. “We have the new building in Lovell, three decades of helping people in this community and two great licensed psychologists when most centers in Wyoming don’t even have one,” said longtime executive director Darwin Irvine.

