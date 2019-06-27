Jan. 29, 1935 – June 14, 2019

Janet Carolyn Blackburn, 84, of Merriam Woods, Mo., died June 14, 2019. She entered this life Jan. 29, 1935, in Houston, Mo., the daughter of Manuel and Myrtle (Cole) Dawson. Her parents have preceded her in death.

She was joined in marriage July 9, 1954, to Edwin Asay Blackburn.

Janet was one who was always thinking of others. She made afghans to give to other people. Janet enjoyed cross stitching and doing crossword puzzles. Her life was simple but full, and she will be remembered in the memories of the many she touched.

Janet is survived by her husband of 65 years, Edwin Blackburn, of the home, son Dennis (Diana Kay) Blackburn of Houston, Mo., daughter Nancy Carolyn Blackburn of Merriam Woods and grandson Dustin Edwin Blackburn.

A celebration of Janet’s life is being held July 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 224 Church Road, Branson, Mo., with Bishop Ryan Sorensen officiating. A graveside service will be held July 9 at 2 p.m. at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Houston, Mo., with Bishop Jake Vonallmen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Preferred Hospice, 5340 N Town Centre Dr., Ozark, MO 65721 or Pointe Lookout Nursing and Rehab, 11103 Historic Hwy 165, Hollister, MO 65672. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.

Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

