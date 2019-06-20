Oct. 8, 1927 – June 14, 2019

John James Welch, 91, died June 14, 2019, at his home in Keizer, Ore.

Jim was born in Cowley to John and Clara Welch on Oct. 8,1927. He married Patricia Holyoak on April 2, 1945. They had five children – Joan, Anne (John), John (Joyce), Gary and Paul (Paula); 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

They lived in Lovell where Jim worked at the Brick and Tile. He also worked as a plumber and builder and on road construction. They moved to Rozet, Wyo., where he operated a gas plant and later worked in the oil field with Kissack and Gilland.

After moving to Oregon, Jim worked for his son, Gary, at New Line Construction. He retired at age 80.

Jim, a special person to all who knew him, will be missed.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Clara, and siblings Thora, Willard, Sarah, Elenor, B and Bessie.

Interment will be private. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

