Sept. 10, 1948 – June 24, 2019

Kendall Canaday Mickelson, 70, died of terminal illness on Monday, June 24, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Lovell.

KENDALL CANADAY MICKELSON

Kendall is survived by his wife Cheri; daughter Kandi Mickelson of Washington; sons Craig Mickelson and Philip Mickelson, both of Lovell; seven grandchildren, Aliessa, Jaydon and Kyler of St. George, Utah, and Serenity, Kaylynn, Caison and Jaida Mickelson of Lovell; mother-in-law Diane Conley of Lovell; brother Joseph (Annie) Mickelson of Lovell; and sister Jeannine (Alan) Powell of Hanna, Wyo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Hazel Mickelson, his daughter Kristi Lee Mickelson and father-in-law Granvel Conley.

Kendall was born on Sept. 10, 1948, in Lovell to parents Joseph and Hazel Mickelson. He graduated from Lovell High School in 1967. He joined the U.S. Navy in September of 1967 and served 22½ years.

Returning to Lovell with his wife Cheri and two sons, Kendall worked for Moncur Farms and Cowboy Contractors until he went to work for CETCO. He retired a year ago with 20 years of service.

His family and friends will always remember him as a loving to the point type of person. He loved his grandchildren very much and enjoyed the past four years that the youngest four have lived with him and Cheri.

A memorial service is scheduled for Monday, July 1, at 2 p.m. at the Lovell Bible Church with the burial of his ashes to follow at Lovell Cemetery. Billy Greaham will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kendall’s life.

A light dinner will follow the burial at the Bible Church.

