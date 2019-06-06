Feb. 3, 1927 – May 22, 2019

LOUISE HOPP MILLER

Louise Hopp Miller, 92, died May 22, 2019, at New Horizons Care Center in Lovell. She was born Feb. 3, 1927, in Port Huron, Mich., to David and Otillia Hopp. Louise married John Miller on Feb. 2, 1946. They were married for 29 years.

Louise was a wonderful cook. She worked at North Big Horn Hospital and the Lovell schools. She was known for her delicious cinnamon rolls.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 1975, two sons-in-law, four brothers and six sisters.

Louise is survived by her children Pat (Scott) Baxendale and Carol Miller, both of Lovell, Sharron (Duane) Nicholls of Spring, Texas, Betty Gunderson of Basin and David (Susan) Miller of Lubbock, Texas. She had 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Fred (Bonnie) Hopp, sisters Betty Ruth Graw and Pat (Jim) Dimoff, all of Port Huron, and many nieces and nephews, both in Wyoming and Michigan.

Services were held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Interment was in the Lovell Cemetery.

