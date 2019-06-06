Lovell High School memories sought for historical edition

The Lovell Chronicle is seeking help from readers for our 2019 historical edition, which

is printed annually for Mustang Days.

Lovell High School graduated its 100th class on May 20, and in honor of that event, the Chronicle is looking for memories and historical photos for publication on June 27. The staff will work with LHS teacher and yearbook advisor Cindy Asay, who with her students has been scanning years of yearbook photos and gathering information from the yearbooks.

“We are asking LHS graduates to jot down a couple of their favorite memories from high school or recall a favorite or inspiring teacher or coach,” editor and publisher David Peck said. “We are especially seeking memories from long ago, though any stories are welcome.

“Please keep responses brief.”

A form may be found at the Chronicle office, 234 East Main St., at Lovell Drug, 164 East Main St., or at the North Big Horn Senior Citizens Center, 757 Great Western Ave. The form is also available on the Chronicle’s website, www.lovellchronicle.com, and on the Chronicle Facebook page.

The deadline for memories is next Wednesday, June 12, since the information must be compiled in time for the special edition to be put together June 20-21.

The news staff is also looking for the most “senior” graduates, teachers or administrators to talk about what life was like in school many decades ago. Please contact the newspaper office or writers Peck, Ryan Fitzmaurice or Patti Carpenter to set up a brief interview, bring in a statement to the Chronicle office or write an email to lovelleditor@gmail.com.

For more information, call Peck at 307-548-2217.