April 4, 1954 – May 25, 2019

An amazing husband, son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, in-law and friend — Lynn Russell Snell — died Saturday, May 25, 2019. He left too soon.

Lynn was born in Lovell on April 4, 1954, to Pearl Ann Hart Snell and Charles Russell Snell. He was welcomed home by his bossy big sister Leatha, who immediately took ownership. He was later joined by another sister, Leann, who adored and pestered him; brother Lyle, who was more stubborn than he was; brother Marty, who just wanted to be included; and lastly, by baby brother Jeff.

LYNN RUSSELL SNELL

Lynn attended school in Byron and Powell, but his real life started when he joined the Army. After boot camp in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., (Ft Lost in the Woods Misery), he was sent to Fulda, West Germany, where he met and married his beautiful beloved wife, Janet, his soulmate, partner in crime, biggest competitor and most avid fan. They were married for 40 years and were just getting used to each other. They planned to have another 40 years together.

Lynn rarely sat still, except to read and sleep. Outdoor sports were his passion. He was an amazing skier. He skied the Alps many times and could be found on the slopes of his favorite mountains in Montana and Wyoming with Janet, of course, and whichever friends decided to tag along nearly every weekend during ski season. Lynn’s Run on Red Lodge Mountain was special to him.

When he had to give up skiing, he took up golfing with equal passion, playing almost every day, 12 months per year, in Wyoming. He was a member of the “good ole boys” at the Powell Golf Club. Some of this group had been his teachers in school, and it was difficult for him to call them by their first names because he was raised to treat authority with respect.

Lynn was a wanderer. He knew the Big Horn Basin better than anyone. He could get from one side of the basin to the other off-road. He had ATVs for years, and there wasn’t a trail he didn’t know. It was all fun and games until he bought the RZR (Blitz), then he really got down to business. Blitz had a need for speed – or maybe that was Lynn. His motto was bigger, better, faster, and Blitz docilely complied. After all, that was what Lynn wanted.

Everybody loved Lynn. Seriously, everybody loved Lynn. He was everybody’s best friend. He had friends all over the world, and he usually ran into someone he knew wherever he went, including an encounter with a questionable hitchhiker, who turned out to be his cousin Tim. Four degrees of Lynn Snell would be far more entertaining than six degrees of Kevin Bacon.

Everyone has their favorite “Lynn” story or two or three. Lynn lived his life, and everyone who was fortunate enough to be included by him feels blessed knowing him. He leaves a massive hole in their lives.

Lynn was preceded in death by his father, Russell Snell, last August; his father-in-law, Alfred; and his mother-in-law, Lydia.

He is survived by his forever soulmate, Janet; his mother, Pearl Ann; sisters and brothers Leatha (Russ), Leann (Lisa), Lyle (Mehl Ree), Marty (Patti) and Jeff (Cindy); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, who absolutely adored him; many aunts and uncles, who admired him; countless best friends; and, of course, his special girl Gemma, greyhound extraordinaire.

Life’s journey is not to arrive at the grave safely, in a well preserved body, but rather skid in sideways totally worn out shouting,”Wow, what a ride!” That was Lynn.

A memorial service was held for Lynn Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the 3rd Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Powell.

