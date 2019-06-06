July 6, 1934 – May 4, 2019

Lifelong area resident Roland Merle Wells died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Powell Valley Care Center.

Roland was born on July 6, 1934, in Deaver, the youngest child of Floyd and Bernice Palmer Wells. He graduated from Deaver High School in 1952.

ROLAND M. WELLS

On Feb. 14, 1962, he married Mary Elaine Dalke in Deaver. They started their life together living in a small house on his parents’ place. Soon they welcomed son Steven and daughter Donna, quickly outgrowing their first house. The family purchased a small farm near Garland, east of Powell. He grew barley and pinto beans on this land, in addition to raising hay on his family’s land near Deaver.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially enjoyed quick trips to Yellowstone National Park. He loved watching the wildlife that were frequently present on these journeys. He had a soft spot for animals, befriending the stray cats who showed up at his door.

In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by son Steven (Debbie Poelker) Wells of Severna Park, Md., daughter Donna (Jack) Norton of Riverton, granddaughter Mandy (Charlie) Baldes of Riverton, grandson Sam Poelker-Wells of Laramie, great-grandson Braysen Baldes, sister Marjorie Newman of Torrington and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents and sisters Helen McPherren, Vera Sorenson and Garnet Wagner. Another older sister, Charlotte Wells, died at birth.

Per his request, cremation has taken place and no services are planned.