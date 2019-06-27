Jan. 17, 1942 – June 17, 2019

Ruth Harston Brown, 77, of Hot Springs, Ark., died Monday, June 17, 2019.

Ruth was born on Jan. 17, 1942, in Lovell, the daughter of George B. Harston and Josephine Partridge Harston. On July 2, 1994, she married John Brown.

RUTH HARSTON BROWN

Ruth was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was also a member of Hot Springs Cruisers. Ruth received her Bachelor of Science degree in medical technology from Emporia State University and worked for many years as a medical technologist. She enjoyed playing the piano, reading and gardening. Ruth was an avid and talented seamstress and was always willing to sew for family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, John Brown, of Hot Springs; daughter and son-in-law Wendy (Gary) Plyler of Gurdon, Ark.; two step-daughters, Tanya (Michael) Gorman of Plano, Texas, and Heather (Billy) Reynolds of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren, Joe (Kayla) Plyler, Jake (Rebecca) Plyler and Jill (Jon) Jester; eight step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her brother and sister-in-law, Bill (Yuson) Harston of Alexander, Ark.; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of wonderful friends.

She was preceded in death by one son, Todd Harston Ross, and her parents.

Services were held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Hot Springs, with Bro. Phillip Brown officiating. Interment was in Easley Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Ruth’s honor to Easley Cemetery, c/o Mary Ricketts, 1022 Sticky Road, Gurdon, AR 71743. Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

