Aug. 31, 1929 – June 14, 2019

Wanda Thompson Hammond died Friday, June 14, 2019, at the New Horizons Care Center in Lovell of natural causes. She was 89.

Wanda was born Aug. 31, 1929, on her family farm 10 miles east of Lovell to Calvin Arthur Thompson and LuNita Lowe Thompson. She was the eldest child and became her father’s farm helper, taking care of the cows, chickens, pigs, horses and other animals. She enjoyed working outside and being with her dad and learning how to work hard. Wanda was joined by two more sisters, Lorna and Geneva, a brother Calvin and youngest sister, Ruth. They all worked hard on the farm throughout their childhoods.

She attended Sunlight School in Kane with all eight grades in a two-room schoolhouse. After her fourth grade year in 1938, they closed the school and transported the students to Lovell. She attended Lovell schools until her senior year, when she met Charles “Chuck” Hammond at the Harris Asay farm.

Wanda and Charles were married Oct. 31, 1947, in Billings and later solemnized the marriage in the Salt Lake Temple on June 1, 1971. To this union were born seven children, four girls and three boys.

They spent a summer working and living on the Hammond ranch in Dry Head, and then they moved east of Lovell and stayed in the area doing farm and auto work. Wanda helped Charles for many years driving school bus on the Crystal Creek route.

Wanda enjoyed being a wife and mother; that was her greatest joy. She went to work after her children were grown or in high school working at Rose City Food Farm, Saveway Gas and about 24 years as foster grandma at the Lovell Head Start Center. She enjoyed being around children and always had a special place for them in her heart. She especially loved it when her former students would call her “Grandma” long after they had left Head Start.

Wanda was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings throughout her life, especially in scouting, primary and nursery. She enjoyed serving and had a strong testimony.

Wanda is survived by her children, Phyllis (Frank) Despain of Littleton, Colo., Lola Barbosa of Lovell, Charles (Kristine) Hammond of Elberta, Utah, David (Vicki) Hammond of Cowley, Ruth Hammond of Lovell, Roy (Kelly) Hammond of Cowley and Sandy Zarate (Todd Evans) of Lovell; 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; sisters Lorna Asay of Vancouver, Wash., Geneva Gilmore of Worland and Ruth Tippetts of Lovell; and her brother Calvin Thompson of Lovell.

She was preceded in death by both parents, her husband, Charles, in March 1999 and a granddaughter, Kristi Barbosa.

Funeral services will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lovell on Friday, June 21, at 11 a.m. in the east chapel. There will be a viewing one hour before the service in the west chapel. Interment will be in the Lovell Cemetery.

