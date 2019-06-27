Welcome to Mustang Days 2019

Friends, family members and classmates are gathering in Lovell this week for Mustang Days.

Some events have already been held including the North Big Horn Search and Rescue Demolition Derby Saturday, Lovell Rod and Gun Club trap and shooting contests Sunday and Monday and the dedication of the new “Placemaking Hangout” Tuesday at the park next to Lovell Drug.

The Mustang Days Rodeo Queen and Princess contest was also held Tuesday night at the rodeo grounds.

The first night of the 2019 Mustang Follies production “We’ve Got Talent” took place Wednesday night, with one more performance to come tonight (Thursday) at the Hyart Theatre.

Here’s the remaining lineup for Mustang Days 2019:

Thursday, June 27 – Second performance of the Mustang Follies show “We’ve Got Talent” inspired by the hit reality show “America’s Got Talent.”

The 11-act production will feature a variety of acts in the “America’s Got Talent” format, with all of the “competition” and results scripted. There will be comedic “commercials” between the acts performed by Tristan Acton of Cody.

The evening will begin at 7:15 with the Mustang Band and the Dollies of the Follies performing on Main Street in front of the theater. Dollies this year are Kari Angell, Cailey Baxendale, Codee Geiser, Nicole Hendershot, Nicole Mickelson and Lauren Shumway.

The Dollies will kick things off on stage at 8 p.m., backed by the band, followed by the first act.

Highlights of the show include a drum line, magician, comedian, piano quartet, glow in the dark dance, the bench dancers and a variety of singing and dancing. All performers will be vying for the Golden Buzzer and hoping to avoid the huge X from judges that would force them off the stage.

Tickets for the Follies are available online at www.ticketor.com/LovellMustangDays at $6 per seat.

Friday, June 28

• Mustang Breakfast, 6-10 a.m., fire hall.

• Family Fun Night, 5-8 p.m., Constitution Park. For more information call Emilee Wachob at 307-272-6648.

• Mustang Days Fun Run, 7 p.m., Constitution Park. Mile run/walk and a 5K run. Signup begins at 6:30 p.m. with a $15 entry fee. For more information contact Tiffany Wilkerson or Jill Allen.

• Cowley Boys Street Dance at Minchow’s Food Court parking lot, 8 p.m.

• Teen Night, 9 p.m. to midnight, Lovell Fire Hall. Street dance, games and fun. For incoming freshmen through the Class of 2019.

Saturday, June 29

• Mustang Breakfast, 6-9 a.m., fire hall.

• Car Show, 9 a.m. to noon, Nevada Avenue north of Main Street. Call 272-0876 for entry details. Organizer Bruce Wacker said there will be a parade of cars at 9:55 a.m. just before the main parade. After looping the Main Street course, cars will return to the show site at 10 a.m.

• Kiddie Parade, 9:30 a.m. Line up at 9 a.m. at the Hyart Theatre.

• Rose Parade, 10 a.m., Main Street. Line up at the high school parking lot. Call Kristine Henley to enter at 307-250-0892 or see the entry form printed in the Lovell Chronicle.

• Queen Bee Gardens Sample Tasting,

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Mustang Golf Tournament, noon, Foster Gulch. $45 per two-person team. Sign up at the clubhouse or call Pete Baxendale at 307-254-0578.

• Run the Dauntlet obstacle course, 1 p.m., Club Dauntless. Check in at 12:30. Register at www.runthedantlet.com. Course includes 15 obstacles in a 1,000-yard loop. Three classes: Fun Run at 1 p.m., Elite Junior at 3 p.m. and Elite at 3:30 p.m.

• Mustang Rodeo, 2 p.m., Lovell Rodeo Grounds. Call 307-899-1441 for details.

• Co-ed Volleyball Tournament, 5 p.m., Constitution Park. $35 per team. Contact Rhonda Savage at Lovell Recreation, 307-548-6466, to enter a team.

• Burnout at the Burger Barn, 6-9 p.m., Hampshire Avenue. Call Mindy Tippetts at 801-388-1533 for more information.

• Outdoor Family Movie, “Field of Dreams,” Northeast Little League Complex. Gates open at 8 p.m., movie at dusk, $1 per person. Concessions available. Fundraiser for the Big Horn Little League All-Stars.

By David Peck