Jan. 2, 1930 – June 22, 2019

Bill Shumway died June 22, 2019, at the hospital in Lovell. He was born in Lovell on Jan. 2, 1930, to Willie and Ida Shumway.

Bill joined the Wyoming National Guard in 1947 and graduated from high school in 1948. He was sent to Korea in August of 1950, and when he returned Bill worked at the sugar factory and drove truck for the Lovell Freight Lines.

BILL SHUMWAY

He married the love of his life, Mildred Kondelik, in 1956, and to this union four daughters were born, Elma, Ann, Ranae and Ellie. After his discharge, Bill and Mildred settled in Greybull, and he worked at Hawkins and Powers as a mechanic, drove truck and was a mechanic at a gas station. His last job was working at Dresser Minerals until his retirement.

After his wife died, his new home became New Horizons Care Center in Lovell, where he resided until his death. He met many new and old friends at the care center and enjoyed being back in his hometown, Lovell.

Bill enjoyed talking to anyone who would listen about airplanes, as he had an interest in them from a very young age.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, his parents and all his siblings.

He is survived by his four daughters, Elma Scheid of Salt Lake City, Utah, Ann (Randy) Kniepkamp of Lindsay, Mont., Ranae Shumway of Casper and Ellie (Ted) Ibarra of Weiser, Idaho; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Bill will be July 6, 2019, at the Lovell Stake Center at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Lovell Cemetery.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101