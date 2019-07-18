Classic car raffle to benefit Care Center

The North Big Horn Hospital Foundation is conducting a raffle for a 1941 Chevy Classic Coupe. All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the New Horizons Care Center. The classic car was donated by the LaMoine Sorenson family in his memory. Sorenson died about a year ago.

Sorenson was a resident at the Care Center for around eight years. The car was gifted to him about 30 years ago by his children. According to his son Craig, he and his siblings selected this particular model because of the fond memories their father had of owning a similar model in his early youth.

The vehicle has all original parts. The only upgrade in recent years is a new paint job in the same color as the original – black.

courtesy photo

A 1941 Chevy Classic Coupe is the prize in a raffle sponsored by the North Big Horn Hospital Foundation Board to benefit the New Horizons Care Center in Lovell.

“As far as I know, nothing has changed except he did have it painted,” said Craig. “It was originally black, like all cars back in those war time days, so he kept it the original color.”

According to Craig, the vehicle has been garaged most of the 30 years it was in LaMoine’s possession. He said it has seen very little use during that period of time, mostly for parades or other relatively short rides.

“He must have liked it,” Craig said, “because it was the only car he ever garaged.”

One unique feature of the car is a bench, in place of a traditional back seat. Craig said his father talked about using a similar vehicle in his younger days to go on hunting trips because the bench was handy for that purpose. Vehicles with this feature are often referred to as the “business coupe” since it was often used by salesmen to transport their wares.

According to Hospital Foundation Director Janet Koritnik only 250 tickets will be sold before the winning ticket is drawn. The drawing will take place once all tickets are sold or at the foundation’s annual fundraising event to be held in the spring of next year. Tickets are available through Koritnik, at the Lovell Chronicle or from any foundation board member: Craig Sorenson, Jeff Pearson, Chad Petrich, Michael Asay, Barbara Shumway, CEO Rick Schroeder or Vicky Asay.

By Patti Carpenter