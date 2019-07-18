April 16, 1943 – July 7, 2019

Gail Kocherhans Quinn, 76, of Worland died July 7, 2019, in Cody at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House.

GAIL KOCHERHANS QUINN

Gail was born April 16, 1943, in Farragut, Idaho, the oldest of 11 children. Her parents were Leo Kocherhans and Ruth Parkin. She grew up in Lovell and graduated from Lovell High School.

Gail married Scott Caturia, and they had three children, Robbie, Robin and Joy. They were later divorced. She was blessed with grandchildren whom she loved very much.

Gail was a skilled beautician and spent more than 20 years cutting and styling hair.

Thirty-seven years ago Gail met the love of her life, Ken Minshell. They created many lasting memories together. Ken lovingly took care of Gail as her health declined.

Gail is survived by her loving companion, Ken, and nine siblings, Jim Kocherhans, Pam (Von) Zeller, Penny Gentry, Jackie (Ben) Call, Sam (Jan) Kocherhans, Denise (Rick) Jensen, Dru Kocherhans, Darwin (Deanna) Kocherhans and Lafe (Jean) Kocherhans. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Donna and a son, Robbie.

Cremation has taken place.