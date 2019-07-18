Grape growing family takes the plunge from vines to wines

The folks at Mustang Mountain Vineyards aren’t afraid of a challenge. After all, it goes with the territory when you attempt to successfully grow grapes in Wyoming, even more so if you decide to turn those homegrown grapes into wine. The mother/daughter team of Nancey Blair and Nicolle Laffin, with the helping hands of their husbands Larry and Dan, have not only found success but joy in turning what started out as a retirement hobby into a thriving small family business.

“There were challenges at first, but there are always challenges,” said Nancey. “So far it’s been an enjoyable experience.”

The Blairs started growing grapes in 2010, with about 500 winter hardy varieties of grapes created at the University of Minnesota for cultivation in colder climates. As is typical with new vineyards, it took about four years to produce a crop that was marketable. The first crop harvested in 2014 produced about 1,800 pounds of grapes that the family sold to a winery in Montana. Since then, they’ve found moderate success and improvement in quality every year.

The Blairs were joined a few years after starting their grape-growing operation just outside of Lovell by their daughter Nicolle and her husband Dan, expanding the business into even more of a family operation. With more hands and a variety of skills among them, the family recently decided to produce a very limited quantity of wines from their own homegrown grapes, becoming literally the very first winery to operate in Big Horn County, Wyoming.

Nicolle Laffin (left) and her mother Nancey are expanding their business to produce limited edition wines made from grapes grown in their own vineyard west of Lovell.





During their initial hearing before the Big Horn County Commissioners Nicole said they were well-received.

“Every single one of those county commissioners was very supportive,” said Nicolle. “They were very excited for us. They searched their records and told us that we were the first winery in Big Horn County. According to their records, no one else has ever done it here before us.”

Though still recovering from a 60 percent loss due to the hailstorm of 2018 and a particularly cold winter that followed, the family worked diligently to build a winery on their property on Cannery Road and has already produced bottles of wine that are aging in a newly built wine cellar on the property. They started building in November of last year and are currently putting the finishing touches on the building.

It was Nicolle’s idea to expand the business after a road trip with her mother to visit a small commercial winery. Nicolle said she felt so inspired that she spent the four-hour trip home talking her mother into expanding their fledgling grape growing operation into a boutique winery, as well.

“This is my fault really,” explained Nicolle. “I had never been to a small commercial winery before that trip and I didn’t know what to expect. After we toured that operation, I knew I had about four hours to convince my mom that we could do this, too.”

“There’s a lot of work in the vineyard, but not much profit,” explained Nancey. “We do it because we enjoy it. We enjoy working together as a family.”

“We were doing pretty well growing the grapes. It seemed like a logical next step, to make a product from our grapes,” said Nicolle.

Previously, the family dabbled in making wine for their own personal use with a modicum of success.

“I think understanding the chemistry takes time,” said Nicolle. “There’s a lot of chemistry involved, but we enjoy that part a lot.”

Both women are mathematically inclined. Nancey is a retired numbers cruncher from Seattle, and Nicolle is a math teacher. They said they enjoy the scientific aspect of wine making and perform most of the chemistry operations themselves using their own small lab.

“It’s tempting to release wine early, but you have to have patience,” said Nicolle. “You have to wait until it’s ready. I think having patience is the biggest challenge of all.”

Nicolle said the family enjoys the challenge.

“Every year is unique and different,” said Nicolle. “Wine is a living breathing thing. It constantly changes.”

Nicolle noted that there is a lot more paperwork in the winemaking business than expected. Fortunately, she and Nancey are comfortable with that level of detail.

“Every step we take must be reported,” she said. “Every change you make has to be reported. Everything you make or destroy has to be reported. Every drop has to be accounted for. If you drop a bottle and break it, that has to be accounted for; if you open a bottle to taste it, that has to be accounted for. There are very strict rules and regulations. Some of that has to do with the fact that it’s alcohol, and some of that has to do with the fact that it is food.”

The winery, which is kept meticulously clean, is inspected on a regular basis by both state and federal inspectors.

Nancey said she particularly enjoys the scientific part of wine making. So far the family has produced two types of wine under the Mustang Mountain Vineyard name. The two varieties include a white summer blend and a red Frontenac. The summer blend will be available in September, and the Frontenac will be available around Christmastime. They hope to keep the wines priced within a range that is affordable.

Nicolle said the family’s intent is to remain a small operation, selling directly to consumers and to local businesses.

They have already secured the official “Made in Wyoming” status and will be able to use that stamp in their marketing. Due to that certification, their product will also appear on the Made in Wyoming website.

Going into the winemaking business is a long-term investment. The family has a relatively large investment in equipment and in their 1,000-square foot facility. Nancey said she doesn’t expect the business to turn a profit for at least another four or five years. In the meantime, they have added more vines to their vineyard, using starts from their existing vines.

“Working together as a family is exciting and fun,” said Nicolle, “but it’s not just about our business. It’s not just about us or a feather in our cap. It’s about promoting the town, too. The more unique things our town has to offer, the more likely people will stop by and visit our town.”

“We plan to keep this at a family level,” said Nancey. “Small is good.”

“Everyone has their own little job that they are good at,” added Nicolle.

“That way one person doesn’t have to worry about everything,” added Nancey.

Larry is good at the farming, irrigation and researching equipment purchases. Dan is good at lending a hand when construction is needed. The mother/daughter team provides much love and laughter and put their own special touch into the creation of the product.

