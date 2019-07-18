Sept. 13, 1927 – July 16, 2019

Raymond Lenard Roberts, 91, died of natural causes on July 16 at New Horizons Care Center in Lovell.

Ray was born in Joliet, Mont., on Sept. 13, 1927, to Floyd Wayne Roberts and Emma (Wortman) Roberts. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Lloyd, Wayne and Bob, sisters Esther, Lucille, Gladyce, Jeanette and Jessie, and Annice and many nieces and nephews.

A heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at the care center and to his special friends Scott and Sharon Hall.

In his youth Ray worked on various ranches around Carbon County, Mont. and drove a truck in Lewistown, Mont. before joining the Navy on Nov. 2, 1944. He celebrated his 18th birthday aboard the USS Vella Gulf in Tokyo Harbor, Japan, 10 days after the signing of the Japanese surrender on the Battleship Missouri.

After his discharge, Ray was employed as an ironworker until he retired. He met Annice Louise Link in Colorado. They were married on Oct. 28, 1960. They resided in Loveland, Colo., until Annice’s death on June 12, 2002. Ray then moved to and resided in Lovell.

Cremation has taken place. His ashes will be buried in the family plot in the Joliet Cemetery at a later date.