Dec. 11, 1935 – June 28, 2019

Evangelist, pastor and entrepreneur Bonnie Grisham died June 28, 2019. She was 83.

Veleria Bonnell was born Dec. 11, 1935, in Miami Beach, Fla., to Oscar “Buford” and Elizabeth Cox just months after the first category 5 and most intense Atlantic hurricane on record made landfall. Her mother, Elizabeth, was diagnosed with a severe illness and took her young children to live with her family while Buford looked for work. Elizabeth was healed, and in 1944 she experienced a radical conversion at a Church of God revival in Norfolk, Va.

VELERIA BONNELL GRISHAM

After the family moved to Bessemer, Ala., in 1945 Bonnie’s mother felt called to minister. She traveled all over the region, children in tow, preaching at small local churches, in tent revivals and at church conventions. Bonnie began preaching with her mother when she was 15 years old.

Bonnie graduated from McAdory High School in Bessemer in 1954. She traveled as an evangelist through her 20s until she met a sailor, James Grisham. She was ministering at a church in California near where he was stationed. On Jan. 25, 1964, they were married and began Navy life together. They were relocated across the east coast before moving to Groton, Conn., in 1971. As they grew to a family of six and her husband spent more time at sea, Bonnie began traveling less and instead pastored local churches.

Jim and Bonnie Grisham moved to the Big Horn Basin in 1994. They believed in Lovell and the surrounding community even during an economic downturn. They purchased a local motel and a hardware store. They expanded, first adding a lumber yard, and then built the more than 5,000 square-foot building now known as Lovell Building Center.

In February 2019, Bonnie was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Faced with the end of her life, Bonnie never expressed fear of dying, just a fear that she hadn’t done enough in her life to reach “the lost” people who didn’t know her Jesus.

When she could no longer recognize her husband, her children or even recognize where she was, she would sing. She would sing for hours, over and over again, with tears streaming down her face, “When He calls, I will answer. I’ll be found working for my Lord.” When everything that could be shaken was shaken, all that was left was that sincere cry in her heart. She ran her race to the very end.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Jim; children Jazmyn, Steve, Regena and Tina; six grandchildren, Elisabeth, Alex, Zachary, Rachel, Moriah, Schuylar and Hayden; eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Gerald; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Join the family in remembering Bonnie on Sunday, July 21. The celebration of her life will begin at 3 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church located at 320 Idaho Avenue in Lovell.