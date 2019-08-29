Artist’s workshop Thursday at Bighorn Canyon

Local artist Bobbie Brown will hold a workshop for artists today (Thursday) at the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area visitor center.

Brown is the second Artist In Residence at Bighorn Canyon this year and will be working in the park through September 2.

Lovell artist Bobbie Brown shows a watercolor she painted as an artist in residence at Bighorn Canyon during a workshop August 22. At the right, she works on a bighorn sheep ram painting. Brown will lead a second workshop today (Thursday) from 3 to 5 p.m. at the visitor center.

David Peck photo





She held a workshop at the visitor center last Thursday, Aug. 22, and will conduct a second session from 3 to 5 p.m. August 29. She will be painting and giving demonstrations on her painting style and invites visitors and local artists to bring their paints and sketchbooks and join her. She will also share some basic painting and sketching techniques.

Brown was born in Australia and grew up in Northern California. She went to school as a music major. After some time she found herself in Northwest Wyoming. She will tell you she is a darn good cook, but her interest is in the arts (visual, performing and musical). She has drawn most of her life but didn’t receive formal art instruction until she was in her 60s. She took classes at Northwest College, receiving her A.A. degree in Fine Arts in May of 2018.

Brown’s artistic achievements include an oil painting of the Lovell sugar factory that was selected for the Wyoming Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition (January-March 2017), works selected for the NWC juried student art shows of 2014, 2016-17-18, and she was given purchase awards in 2016 and 2018. Several of her paintings and drawings were accepted by the Northwest College Visualize/Verbalize publication.

She also received a “Civic Award” given by a local art studio/store, Gestalt at the Polar Plant, in April of 2016; this was an opportunity to paint and demonstrate in free studio space at Gestalt.

Brown continues to craft her artistic style. She is always looking for new forms of art expression.

“I’m thrilled to be able to spend time in the Bighorn Canyon, to slow down and look and listen, draw and paint, and recreate the experience to share with others,” she said about her residence time.

For more information about the Artist In Residence program, call Christy Fleming at 307-548-5406 or email her at Christy_Fleming@nps.gov.