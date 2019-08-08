Feb. 19, 1935 – July 26, 2019

Dorothy Horst Miller-Davis, 84, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at the New Horizons Care Center in Lovell.

Dorothy was the daughter of Henry S. Horst and Grace M. (Eshleman) Horst of Clearspring, Md. She was born on Feb. 19, 1935, in Washington County Hospital in Hagerstown, Md.

She married John S. Miller Sr. on Feb. 9, 1954. They made their home in Hagerstown, later retiring and moving to Lovell in the late 1990s. With this marriage they had four children, Kathie Marie Harne, Jackie Lynn (Allen) Hessong, John Samuel (Shari) Miller Jr. and Alaina Grace (Kenneth) Jeffery.

John died in August of 2006, and Dorothy married Jesse Edward Davis on March 17, 2010. Later both resided at New Horizons Care Center.

Dorothy loved to travel and watch and photograph animals, wildflowers and more. She enjoyed nature – the Big Horns, Chief Joseph Highway, the Beartooths and Yellowstone National Park. She would travel to Gillette just to eat at Long John Silver’s. While raising four kids she would knit, sew and crochet sweaters, hats, quilts and clothing for her family and friends. She was very talented in everything she pursued, and it showed in her work and paintings.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and late husband John. She is survived by her husband Jesse, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers and nieces and nephews and their children.

Haskell Funeral Home is handling the cremation arrangements. A memorial service for Dorothy will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell. Please feel free to attend with family and friends.