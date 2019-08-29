March 1, 1933 – Aug. 25, 2019

A fourth generation member of an early pioneer Wyoming family, Jeanne Marie Hamer, 86, was born March 1, 1933, in Lovell to Edward O. and Francine (Clavier) Huntington. She died Aug. 25, 2019, at the Goshen Healthcare Community.

She attended schools in Lovell and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music with honors at the University of Wyoming in Laramie and was a graduate assistant in the music department.

JEANNE MARIE HAMER

Jeanne married Roger Hamer at Lovell in 1955. The family lived in Billings, Miles City and Grand Rapids, Minn., before moving to Torrington, Wyo., where they have lived since 1962.

She was active as a church musician at Episcopal churches in Montana, Minnesota and Torrington, where she directed the choir and served as organist for more than 40 years.

She was an instructor of music at Eastern Wyoming College from 1968 to 2000 and served as chairperson of the music department from 1970 to 1992, when she retired from full-time teaching and was appointed Faculty Emerita. In 2015, she was the recipient of the EWC Distinguished Service Award. She

continued teaching part-time at the college for several years.

In addition to the college performing groups, Jeanne directed the Torrington Community Chorus for 18 years and prepared those combined groups for participation in performances in Nebraska, Wyoming and New York City. She was the music director for many musical theater productions at EWC. She helped organize the Eastern Wyoming Fine Arts Council and served as president for several years.

Active as a soprano soloist, she appeared with orchestras and choruses in Montana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming. She was the soprano in the Barta Trio and premiered several original works written for the group by well-known American composers, performing in Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming. She maintained a private vocal studio and trained singers for more than 40 years. After retiring from EWC, she became a member of the Cheyenne Chamber Singers for 13 years.

Jeanne was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, Phi Kappa Phi Honorary, OES, PEO, AAUW, ACDA, NATS and WMENC. She was president of the Torrington Friends of Music Club, served two terms as president of the American Choral Directors in Wyoming and was Wyoming Governor of the National Association of Teachers of Singing for several years. She appeared in Who’s Who in American Music and in American Education.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her father, mother, brother Burton E. Huntington and daughter-in-law Lisa Hamer.

She is survived by her husband, Roger, of Torrington; son Michael Hamer of San Jose, Calif.; daughter Kathryn Hamer-Smith and son-in-law Walter Smith of Torrington; grandchildren Patrick Hamer, Andrew (Laura) Hamer, Kathryn M. Hamer and Elizabeth Hamer and fiancé Jason Bohnert, all of San Jose; great-grandchildren Kianna Hamer, Maverick Hamer and Brady Hamer, all of San Jose; nephew Ted (Michelle) Huntington of Douglas, Wyo.; great-nephew Seth Huntington of Douglas; and great-niece Renee (Nick) Kendall of Glenrock, Wyo.

A celebration of life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2019, at the Cobblestone Inn on south Main Street in Torrington. Cremation has taken place. Her ashes will be interred in the Valley View Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to All Saints Episcopal Church. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home, and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.